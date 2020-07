JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to house fire in the Downtown area, Friday night around 11:30.

Responding crew members could see the flames burning from outside the home. Within minutes the department said that the fire was under control.

After an initial search of the residence, JRFD said there was no one inside. It did not report any injuries.

The State Fire Marshall has been called to lead an investigation into the late night house fire.