JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Health Jacksonville has updated its visitation policies for Labor and Delivery patients.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Labor and Delivery patients will be permitted one designated visitor for the entirety of their stay. Visitors will not be able to rotate day-to-day with other loved ones.

Baptist Health posted the update on Facebook.

To view visitation policies and other safety precautions in place at Baptist Health due COVID-19, click here.