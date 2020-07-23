‘Bambi is safe’ Clay County deputies rescue baby deer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Clay County Deputies rescued a fawn from a storm drain Thursday morning.

Deputy Ed Kroh and Deputy Hailey Battle were dispatched to the area after a call was made by a concerned neighbor in the area.

The rescue was posted to social media and has hundreds of likes and comments.

The post reads, “Now this will truly warm your heart,” and ended with “Bambi is safe.”

Deputy Kroh said it looked like the fawn had been there all night.

“He was so tired when he walked away. His poor legs were almost limp, like he was exhausted from trying to get out,” Kroh said over the phone to News4Jax.

Coincidentally, not long after the fawn rescue, Deputy Kroh and Deputy Battle rescued a group of baby possums as well.

News4Jax is waiting to learn more about that rescue.

Awesome job deputies!