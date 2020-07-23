San Marco woman attacked during apparent home invasion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 63-year-old woman was attacked during what appeared to be a home invasion this week in San Marco.

It happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday on Hendricks Avenue at River Oaks Road.

The woman, who News4Jax is not identifying because the attacker has not been captured, said she was sitting on her porch when she noticed a man on a bicycle riding by.

“He stopped in front of my neighbor’s house after he passed my house and was acting like he was fixing something on his bicycle,” she said.

The woman said she didn’t see anything on the bike that looked broken, so that raised suspicion. She said she realized her neighbor’s front door was open and then she saw the man hiding in the bushes next to her neighbor’s house. She said she knew something wasn’t right, so she picked up her phone to call 911 from her doorway. That’s when she said: “He came barreling at me in rage and hit me with his fist.”

The victim said she was hit several times in the face.

“I have a three-inch gash above my eyebrow,” she said.

She said her attacker tried to force his way into her home. The victim’s daughter was in her bedroom and heard her mother yell for help.

“You don’t misunderstand a mother’s cry for help when she’s in trouble,” said the victim’s daughter, who News4Jax is also not identifying for her safety.

Both women said the man had his foot in the door to keep it open and was trying to force his way in. The victim’s daughter said she saw her mother’s blood on the door and knew she needed to take action.

“So I decided to go and get one of my mother’s guns from inside the house and I pointed through the hole he made in the door window and told him that if he didn’t leave, he wasn’t going to be leaving,” the victim’s daughter said.

The victim said: “And he said: ‘OK.' And took off running.”

The family dog, named Charlie, chased after the man, who lost one of his boots while running off. Charlie then disappeared, but someone located him and returned him to his owner Wednesday morning.

Charlie (WJXT)

As of Wednesday, the victim was out of the hospital and was recovering.

As for the attacker, he got away with the victim’s cellphone. Police later pinged the phone to a location near the intersection of Emerson Street and Greeman Road, but they never found the phone or the attacker.

The victim told News4Jax her attacker is lucky that she didn’t have her gun on her when he began hitting her. Even her daughter said she came within seconds of firing a shot.

“I wanted to warn him once before I did anything,” the victim’s daughter said.

The man was described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and having a thin build and a bald head. He was reportedly riding a blue-colored bicycle. We realize that’s a vague description, but if you were in the area where this attack happened and you happen to remember seeing a man who fits that description on Tuesday afternoon, call police.