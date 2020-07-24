Memo: JSO officers self-isolating must use leave time unless deemed ‘work-related issue'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers who experience symptoms of COVID-19 or become infected with the virus will now have to use their own paid sick leave to stay home and quarantine if they can’t prove they got infected while on the job, according to a memo sent to police officers.

The memo from the city reads: “Employees who stay home or who are sent home due to symptoms will use their own leave unless it is deemed to be a work-related issue. Supervisors who are notified of an employee at work showing signs of sickness that would infect other employees or the public will send the employee home on their own leave time.”

News4Jax crime and safety analyst Ken Jefferson, who is a retired Jacksonville police officer, pointed out that under the previous policy, officers experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus who were self-quarantining from home fell under the injured on-duty policy.

“Which means you will not lose any of your sick leave days because whatever caused you to be ill happened while you were at work,” Jefferson explained.

Under that policy, officers not only saved their sick leave days, but still got paid.

“According to my sources, there were people abusing the leave time by saying they were sick or having symptoms and not following protocol they are supposed to follow,” Jefferson said.

Employees will be able to return to work based on criteria included in the memo, which varies based on employees with mild to moderate illness and employees with severe to critical illness.

The memo reads: