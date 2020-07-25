DCPS launches school reopening resource website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just hours after the Duval County School Board voted 5-2 in favor of Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene’s reopening plan, DCPS launched a new branch of its website focus on disseminating the information parents need to prepare for the school year.

The website, called “Back to School 2020,” allows users to navigate through pages dedicated to pre-kindergarten, elementary, middle, high and exceptional student education schools.

The site also offers information about bus stop registration and the health and safety details for students riding the bus.

The website also includes a comprehensive breakdown of the district’s COVID-19 prevention protocols including the process for entering the school, transferring between classes, classroom prevention measures and meal service.

The page “Reducing the Spread: Precautions for Health” includes the thresholds and procedures for COVID-19 related closures at a classroom, school or district-wide level.

Procedural Matrix for COVID-19 Closures based on CDC Recommendations. (Information from the DCPS website)

The rules for face coverings are also spelled out on the page.

“Wearing face-covering helps prevent the spread of the virus, helps protect others in the classroom and their loved ones, and is one of the most important things we can do to help get back to normal,” the website said. “Wearing the face covering or shield will not be a disciplinary issue unless it is a violation of the dress code because of the message displayed or because it does not meet the requirements we have established for appropriate facial coverings in a school environment.”

Under the approved reopening plan, the first day of school will be Aug. 20 for all students and the registration deadline for families to register for Duval HomeRoom was postponed until July 31.