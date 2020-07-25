Family calls for non-violent offender to be released from jail amid outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families of non-violent offenders inside the Duval County jail are pleading for their release as COVID-19 cases inside the facility continue to rise.

Yvonne Clark told News4Jax her partner, Bobby Morgan, 69, is serving a 60-day sentence for a suspended license violation that could threaten his health.

“He’s had throat cancer. He has had an abdominal aneurism. He has high blood pressure,” Clark said. “I just don’t think that driving with a suspended license and being under house arrest should cause you to have to go someplace for 60 days that could be fatal.”

Clark said Morgan’s pre-existing conditions place him at high risk for complications if he contracts the virus.

Clark said since Morgan’s court date and booking, he thinks he’s been in close contact with inmates who have tested positive for the virus.

As of Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported 434 inmates have tested positive, 54 corrections officers tested positive and 138 corrections officers are in quarantine.

Clark said Morgan’s attorneys told her they are aware of the problems at the jail but said there’s nothing they can do.

“I just think it’s just immoral that people who really are not bad people who haven’t done anything seriously wrong are put in a position to where they could be ill or (die) or bring something home to their family,” Clark said.

News4Jax has contact several defense attorneys in the area to try to get any information about what families in these situations can do to help their loved ones.

We’ll have their response coming up in an update later tonight.