While positive for virus, 70-year-old has been living with wife, daughter, grandson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As people recover from COVID-19, their experience with the virus is teaching us more about common symptoms and ways to treat it.

But a Jacksonville senior citizen tells News4Jax he tested positive for the novel coronavirus six different times and all throughout, he showed no symptoms.

Rafael Gutierrez, 70, wears a mask in the house and plastic sandwich bags on his hands, which he says work better than plastic gloves. He does it to protect his wife Nancy of 50 years, his daughter and grandson from the virus.

He just got word from the Mayo Clinic, telling him he can finally stop self-isolating.

“I don’t have no symptoms, but I have to be so careful with the distance and stuff like that. It was a pain in the neck,” Gutierrez said.

He got tested on June 24 -- a month ago -- when he felt something in the back of his throat and lost his sense of smell. He said it happened for a couple of days after a family reunion in Orlando.

Since then, he’s been at his home, self-quarantining.

“We were, like, in lockdown since March. So for me, I was already used to it,” Gutierrez said.

Even though he’s positive, his wife, daughter and grandson all continue to test negative for the virus.

Gutierrez says he was just given the green light to see a doctor in person after an email from Mayo Clinic, citing new CDC recommendations.

The email explains in part:

“The test is showing positive results on many patients who have recovered because it only shows if there is any viral material present when they do the swab. The test does not show whether that viral material is live (infectious) or inactive. The most recent data shows that the viral material is most likely inactive after 10 days or so.”

Gutierrez said he needs to test negative at least twice, before being allowed to travel to Puerto Rico. He and his wife have a trip planned.