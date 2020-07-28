Clay County body shop, military supply store vandalized

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Clay County are investigating after two businesses were covered with spray painted symbols.

Robin Sirois owns the property off Blanding Boulevard where Clay County Collision Body Shop and The Supply Bunker, an Army and Navy surplus store, both sit. She said her husband discovered the mess Monday morning.

“They spray painted this side with ‘BLM’ and you can see the words and ‘we can go to war’ on this side,” she said. “Honestly, I do not think that Black Lives Matter had anything to do with this. I really think it was kids. I think that they’re giving Black Lives Matter a bad name.”

Sirois does not believe the businesses were targeted. She said she’s comforted knowing the community has offered to help

“I’ve had over -- including Clay County Sheriff’s Office that has offered to help me clean, paint, redo anything I needed,” she said.

Sirois said they have started cleaning up the damage, but that police told them to wait until they search the scene for evidence before they continue. She said there is also surveillance video, but police did not immediately release the footage.