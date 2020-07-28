Jacksonville woman tests positive, dies months before 100th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A few months shy of Mildred Fussell’s 100th birthday, her family learned she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The near-centenarian lived at the Brookdale Atrium Way Skilled Nursing facility since 2013 when her family says she was recovering from a fall that left with her a head injury and a broken hip. Fussell had recently moved into the skilled nursing part of the facility.

Three weeks into her stay – Nancy Loznicka, her daughter, got the call that she spiked a fever. She was rushed to Baptist Hospital and it wasn’t long before a hospital staff member called and said her mother tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just sank. I just knew … 99-years-old. How will she battle this battle?” Loznicka said. “How is she going to get through this next round?”

Next came nearly two weeks in the hospital -- a period Loznicka described as rattled with highs where it seemed her mother might recover, and lows that left their mother exhausted.

“She began to go downhill again. I was told her oxygen levels plummeted. She was really breathing hard to get a breath,” Loznicka said. “The doctor explained to me her body was working so hard just to get oxygen. The whole upper body was just heaving up and down fighting for air.”

She continued, “They then tried high flow oxygen where they put a different size tube up the nose. This is like having a [leaf] blower on high blowing up your nose constantly.”

Loznicka said she was told her mother was trying to pull the tube out of her nose and eventually required a sitter to come in and watch her mother.

“Normally it would have been us. I said, ‘Can’t we, please?' There was begging going on. Can’t we please, somebody please. Do what you have to get us protected. Can we please somebody be there,” Loznicka said. “They said, ‘No we can’t. It’s too much of a risk. We will take care of her. She will not be in there by herself.‘”

Loznicka continued, “One nurse said, ‘Her spirit is just defeated.' She has fought so hard. We have all prayed so hard. We have prayed so hard for some type of relief and she’s just done. I knew … she’s not going to recover from this.”

On her mother’s 14th day in the hospital, Loznicka got the call that her mother had passed away.

Loznicka describes their mother as a small, but mighty force. Standing around 5-feet tall, Mildred weighed less than 90 pounds, but she had been through a lot, including raising a toddler and newborn while her husband fought in World War II. She lived through losing her husband six years prior and several mini strokes.

Loznicka said her mother was always a perfectionist. She was an avid baker and was known to throw out a perfectly good pound cake if it didn’t live up to her standards.

“She had some difficult times,” Loznicka said. “She persevered through all of it, but this virus was more than she could handle.”