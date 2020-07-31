Man sought in Northwest Jacksonville sex attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have released a composite sketch of the man believed to be behind a sexual battery in Northwest Jacksonville earlier this month.

The sketch was based on the victim’s recollection of the attack, which was reported sometime July 2 along Belafonte Drive near Brasque and Breve drives, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch is asked to contact police by calling JSO at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.