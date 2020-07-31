Troopers: Ohio woman, 30, killed in Bradford County crash

A 30-year-old Ohio woman was killed late Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the unnamed woman’s sport-utility vehicle crashed shortly before noon Friday on U.S. 301 near Southwest 59th Avenue.

The SUV was heading south in the inside lane of U.S. 301 when the driver tried to pass a tractor-trailer as it was changing lanes, troopers said.

The driver swerved to avoid a collision, veered into the grass median and hit a concrete culvert, which launched the SUV into the air, according to the crash report.

The SUV flipped several times and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

Two passengers — a 28-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, both from Ohio — suffered serious injuries in the wreck.