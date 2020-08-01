Glynn County Health Department to expand hours for COVID-19 testing

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing site will offer more hours for appointments, including some evening hours, beginning Monday, Aug. 3.

The new schedule for testing will be:

Mondays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursdays from noon-7 p.m.

Fridays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Every second and fourth Saturday from 8-11 a.m. (Aug. 8 and 22)

All testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online at covid19.dph.ga.gov or by phone at 1-912-230-9744. If you cannot make your appointment, please cancel the appointment so the slot will be available for someone else needing a test.

Anyone can be tested, and there is no fee. If you believe you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, according to the health department, remember to quarantine at home for 14 days and schedule an appointment for testing around the 10th day. Testing cannot be scheduled more than 2 weeks in advance.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.