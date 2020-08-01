Police: 2 Women shot, hospitalized in ‘rolling shootout’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two women were wounded Friday night after they got into a shootout with another person while behind the wheel of a car in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. C.R. Short, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Hart Street in reference to a ShotSpotter report of shots fired in the area. Moments later, they were called to West 7th Street, where they found two women who had been shot.

“It is believed that the females were engaged in some sort of rolling shootout with an individual in a pickup truck,” Short said.

Police believe there was only one person in the pickup truck. It’s unclear what happened to the person in the truck.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.