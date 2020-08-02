JSO searching for missing 74-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jerry Wren, 74, who was last seen Sunday morning in the area of Electra Drive South.

JSO said Wren is diagnosed with dementia.

Wren is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having brown eyes and gray hair. He was reportedly wearing gray sweatpants and an unknown color tank top. Police said he is not wearing his glasses or dentures.

If you see Wren, call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.