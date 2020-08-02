74ºF

Officers find shooting victim at Edgewood Avenue gas station

Police believe victim was shot at another location, before driving to the Texaco station

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

Tags: jso, Duval County, shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a reported shooting at the Texaco gas station on Edgewood Avenue North around 4:25 Sunday morning.

Responding officers found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. That individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuires.

Primary investigation led police to belive that the victim was shot at a seperate location, before driving to the gas station.

As of now, JSO has no suspect information. Its Violent Crimes Unit is leading a further investigation into the incident.

If you know any details that could help investigators with this case, either call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain annonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

