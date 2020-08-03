State: Over 7,200 people in Florida have died after contracting COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five more people in Northeast Florida have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, data from the Florida Department of Health revealed Monday.

In Duval County, the state reported a 66-year-old and 87-year-old woman died due to complications of the virus.

Last week, Nancy Loznicka told News4Jax her 99-year-old mother, Mildred, died after contracting the virus. She said her mother spent 14 days in the hospital after catching a fever.

“The doctor explained to me her body was working so hard just to get oxygen. Whole upper body was just heaving up and down fighting for air,” Loznicka said.

Tommy Shapard tested positive for the virus in March. He spent more than a week in the hospital, recording videos nearly every night to leave for his family if he were to die.

“I have fond memories of all three of you, and I am proud of all of you and all that you’ve done,” he’s heard saying in a video. “Take care of Rachel and the kids. That’s my biggest concern.”

The remaining three deaths reported Monday include one in Nassau County (a 65-year-old man), one in Columbia (a 74-year-old woman) and one in Flagler (a 66-year-old man).

Statewide, the health department reported Monday the lowest number of new cases over a 24 hour time frame in the past five weeks. For the first time since June 17, the percentage of people testing positive in Duval County fell below 6%.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests -- considered a measure of active infection spreading in the community -- was down to 9.1% on Sunday, the first time Florida has reported back-to-back days under 10% since mid-June.

It’s worth noting that Florida temporarily closed state-run testing sites Friday in anticipation that they could be damaged by Isaias’ winds and rainfall. It’s unclear how much impact that had on testing overall. News4Jax has requested comment from the Department of Health.