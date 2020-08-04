Police: Woman shot during dispute at convenience store dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 36-year-old woman shot just after noon Sunday during what investigators described as a physical dispute has died from her injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who died was not named. A second woman was taken into custody following the altercation at a Safeco Discount Store on Bunker Hill Road in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

Police also did not reveal the name of the woman taken into custody or the charges filed against her.

According to JSO, the shooting has been classified as a murder.