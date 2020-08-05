Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley to retire in 2021

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley will retire next year after a 42-year law enforcement career.

According to his bio on the Fernandina Beach Police Department’s website, Hurley began his service to the residents of Fernandina Beach on May 1, 2006.

Hurley was born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Delaware State University before relocating to South Florida.

After attending the Broward County Police Academy and receiving his law enforcement certification in 1980, Hurley furthered his education by obtaining his master’s degree in public administration from St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida.

Hurley also attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and the Senior Management Institute for Police at Harvard University.

Hurley began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. During his 25 years in Fort Lauderdale, Hurley advanced through the ranks as a detective, patrol sergeant, robbery unit sergeant, patrol captain, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division; assistant chief of the Support Services Bureau; and assistant chief of the Investigative Bureau.

Chief Hurley wrote Florida’s home invasion robbery statute and published an article in the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin explaining the unique challenges presented by this emerging crime trend.

Hurley will retire in April after 15 years of service in Fernandina Beach.