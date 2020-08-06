Agency: Appointment slots filled to apply for $5M in stimulus funds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents hoping to get a portion of a $5 million stimulus package meant to help families in need will have to wait to see if more appointment slots open up from applicants who don’t qualify.

The Northeast Florida Community Action Agency said Thursday that all appointments had been filled for applications.

The stimulus money is intended to be used on things like rent or utility bills.

The agency received the $5 million grant from the CARES Act. People living in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties were told they could apply.

But soon after the application went live online Tuesday morning, News4Jax viewers flooded our newsroom with calls and messages, saying they were not able to get through.

“There were so many people that were trying to make an appointment that it shut down the entire network,” said Kimberly Cobb-Ray, executive director of the agency.

Cobb-Ray said she couldn’t give a hard number of how many people had made appointments with the agency to apply for the stimulus funds.

“What I can tell you is that we’re trying to increase the capacity so we can help more people,” Cobb-Ray said. “We have been working around the clock. We have been working to fill the capacity.”

The agency has not said how many people will get a piece of the $5 million.

“I cannot give you a hard number on how many people have made appointments because I serve seven counties, but what I can tell you is that the capacity is full,” Cobb-Ray said Thursday.

She said the organization will communicate with the community through the media to let people know if more appointment slots open up.