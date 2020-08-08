27-year-old shot and killed in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Palatka, police said.

Officers were called to Washington Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday after reports that a man had been shot.

Officers found the man had been hit in the torso by gunfire. Paramedics responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he died.

The shooting is currently being investigated by detectives, and the crime scene was processed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Scene Unit, Palatka police said.

“We ask that our community keep the victim and his family in their thoughts and prayers,” Palatka police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said, for now, no other information was available about the shooting, but they noted that they verified the shooting had no connection to the protest events scheduled to take place Saturday in Putnam County.