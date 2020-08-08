Healthy lunch options to kick-off the new school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As students get ready to resume learning, whether at home or in the classroom, it’s important for them to stay energized throughout the day. That means packing healthy lunches, which isn’t always easy if you’re trying to stick to a budget.

Elizabeth Thompson with Southeastern Grocers joined us on The Morning Show to discuss three healthy lunch recipes for students.

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: N/A

Yield: 4

Ingredients:

3 cups SEG vanilla nonfat yogurt

1 cup fresh or defrosted frozen strawberries in juice

1 pint fresh blackberries, raspberries or blueberries

1 cup of your favorite granola blend

Method:

Layer 1/3 cup vanilla yogurt into the bottom each of 4 tall glasses. Combine defrosted strawberries and juice with fresh berries. Alternate layers of fruit and granola with yogurt until the glasses are filled to the tops. Serve parfaits immediately to keep granola crunchy.

Tomato Basil Salad

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 15min

Cook Time: N/A

Yield: 6-8

Ingredients:

¼ cup Italian or Greek dressing

1pint red grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1pint yellow grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

12 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Pour dressing into a mixing bowl, add the tomatoes, add half of the chiffonade basil, add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Mix the tomatoes so that they are evenly coated with dressing. Place in your favorite serving dish and top with the remaining basil.

Turkey and Swiss Wrap

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: N/A

Yield: 2

Ingredients:

2 spinach wraps

¼ cup cream cheese, softened

8 slices SEG Pan Roasted Turkey

4 slices SEG Swiss Cheese

1 Roma tomato (cut 6 slices)

2 romaine heart leaves

Method:

Spread half of the cream cheese on each spinach wrap. Then, place 4 slices of turkey and 2 slices of Swiss cheese on each wrap. Add 1 romaine heart leaf on each wrap, then top with 3 slices of tomato. Tightly roll each wrap in a “burrito style” and cut in half. Enjoy right away.