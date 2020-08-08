Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot in the chest and critically injured Saturday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Mayport, Jacksonville police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a group was gathered outside a home on Songbird Lane just before 1 p.m. when three men in a dark-colored convertible drove by and started shooting.

A woman in her mid-40s was struck in the chest and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was the only one hit by the gunfire.

Police said the group appeared to be the target of the shooting. Everyone remained at the scene and are cooperating with police to help identify the shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.