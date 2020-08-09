Teen shot near TIAA Bank Field, JSO searching for suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old girl walked into a local hospital around 2:00 Sunday morning, with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Officers say the teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. She is recovering and is expected to be okay. That victim informed police that she and another person were driving southbound on MLK Parkway at the stadium exit when an unknown suspect in another vehicle fired a gun. JSO has not said how many shots were fired but did say that shell casings were found at the scene. Police also say that they received reports of gunshots being heard in the area during the night. The other passenger in the victim’s vehicle was not hurt. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, JSO does not have any suspect information. Its Violent Crimes Unit is leading a further investigation into the shooting.

If you have any details that could help investigators with this case, call JSO’s non-emergency line at (904) 630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).