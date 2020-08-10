3 people rescued after Catamaran capsizes off Jacksonville Beach coast

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Three passengers were rescued off of the Jacksonville Beach coast aboard a jet ski, after their catamaran capsized around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

News4JAX reporter, Joe McLean rushed to scene where all three passengers appeared to be okay.

Live beach cameras captured the catamaran overturned with at least two people holding on to the side.

Video then captured someone aboard a jet ski rescuing each of the passengers and bringing them towards the shore.

You also see an emergency rescue boat go to the catamaran.

The passengers said they had issues with their rig before the vessel went down.

We will update you with more information on air and online, as soon as we learn more.