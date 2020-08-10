Jacksonville 17-year-old charged with murder in woman’s killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have arrested a 17-year-old Jacksonville boy in connection with the shooting death of a young woman found dead inside her home.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Friday on West 18th Street in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived, they found the unnamed victim dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside her home.

Another adult and two children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

Based on details gleaned during the investigation, homicide detectives zeroed in on a person of interest, who was identified and interviewed by police. Afterward, detectives arrested 17-year-old Jaikiem Ellison on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a motive and few details were immediately available. As News4Jax previously reported, police were trying to determine whether the victim was targeted or if she was the victim of stray gunfire.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTipps@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.