Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to host ’Toy Story 4’ Family Movie Night, fireworks show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab your friends and get ready for an unforgettable night at the ballpark!
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is hosting a Family Movie Night where they will project “Toy Story 4” its video board.
The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The night will conclude with a fireworks show in the sky.
Tickets for Family Movie Night infield VIP tables, squares and seating bowl seats must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.
Ticket prices start at $12 per person. Suites are extremely limited and must be booked no later than Wednesday, September 2 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.
For more information on seating and prices, click here.
Fireworks🎆 will cap "Toy Story 4" Family Movie Night on Saturday, Sept. 5!— Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) August 10, 2020
Climate-controlled suites, infield VIP tables, seating bowl tickets AND field square seating with a unique fireworks perspective are all available!
