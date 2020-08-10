Jacksonville Police Athletic League holds first ever school supply drive to Stuff The Squad Car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Police Athletic League, Jax PAL, is making an extra stride to help the community with a school supply drive. From August 10 to August 14, Jax PAL is collecting school supplies at its Northside and Monument Road locations.

They’re calling it “Stuff The Squad Car.” Officers will be on location to accept the supplies and even pose for a picture with the charitable givers. Drop off times start at 8 in the morning and continue until 2 p.m.

Jax PAL will be collecting donations for the entire month of August but this week is your only chance to stuff the squad car. Drop off items like pencils, paper, notebooks, bookbags, cleaning supplies, and more.

Jax PAL Development Director Ingrid Bowman-Thomas said this is part of a bigger initiative for the organization to find more ways to help in the community.

“Especially in times like these with the pandemic and people not working and funds being as short as they are, we wanted to be able to do something to do our part,” she said.

If you want to donate from home, Jax PAL created an online wish list of items. Supplies will be distributed to all Jax PAL locations and then be available for pick-up on August 24.

No sign-up is required, but masks and social distancing will be enforced at the school supply drive and during the distribution of supplies.

