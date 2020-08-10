Two men injured in double shooting in Jacksonville subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have non-life threatening injuries after they were shot, according to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday near the 9600 block of Price Park Drive in North Mandarin. When officers arrived, they found one man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Another man in his 20s drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police said there was no threat to the public. No further information was offered by JSO.