71ºF

Local News

Two men injured in double shooting in Jacksonville subdivision

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/anchor

Tags: Crime
Violent crimes detectives with JSO are conducting an investigation.
Violent crimes detectives with JSO are conducting an investigation. (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have non-life threatening injuries after they were shot, according to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday near the 9600 block of Price Park Drive in North Mandarin. When officers arrived, they found one man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Another man in his 20s drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Police said there was no threat to the public. No further information was offered by JSO.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: