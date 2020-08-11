Jacksonville police hope more landlords will take Landlord Training Program

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers are teaching landlords around the city how to identity troublemaker tenants. It’s called the Landlord Training Program. The class has been on-going since October 2017 and is held every about every 4 months.

It’s being held virtually for the first time ever today due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program is held with the city of Jacksonville’s Neighborhood Department. It’s free for landlords to attend.

The training is presented in two parts in one all-day session.

PART I:

Introduction - the impact of property management on the health of a community.

Applicant Screening - how to screen out dishonest applicants, while ensuring that honest applicants are encouraged to apply.

Signs of Dishonest Applicants - tips about what to look for.

Rental Agreements - approaches that will strengthen your ability to evict drug house tenants.

Ongoing Management - how to manage property in a way that discourages illegal behavior and ensures early warning should it occur.

Partnerships With Residents - how to work with your tenants and property neighbors, to keep illegal activity out of the neighborhood as effectively, and easily, as possible.

PART II:

Preparing the Property / "CPTED" - how to use the concepts of "crime prevention through environmental design" to reduce the likelihood of crime occurring on, or near, your rentals.

Warning Signs of Drug Activity - how to recognize the drugs and the activity.

Eviction - the options, the process, the practical application in drug house situations.

Working With the Police - what to expect, what not to expect, how to get maximum cooperation.

About Section 8 (Subsidized Housing) - the rights and responsibilities are somewhat different from typical private rentals. Success is found by understanding the differences.

A recent spike in violence in the city and on rental properties has the JSO trainer, Assistant Chief Derrick Mitchell, hoping more landlords will sign-up. While the training may be viewed as a nuisance to some, it can help landlords make money by avoiding losses that come when a tenant is arrested or evicted and can’t pay.

“We like to say in the training is, ‘If you want to keep your garden nice and pretty, don’t let the weeds in.’ We also like to emphasize to take a not-on-my property’ approach,” Assistant Chief Mitchell said.

Mitchell said JSO records show at least 70% of all drug-related crimes occur on rental properties, like apartment complexes.

You can register for an upcoming session on the city’s website. The next session will be held on November 17.