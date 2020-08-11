Columbia County Schools might reverse position on mask policy

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – As Columbia County students and staff prepare to head back to school next week, the school board is considering the district’s mask policy.

Under current requirements, masks or face shields must be worn by all employees of the school, but are optional for students.

Last night on the school board’s social media page, it announced a new recommendation from the superintendent is coming this morning.

There will not be a school board policy on tomorrow's agenda that requires face coverings to be worn by students, but there will be discussion and/or action on a recommendation from the superintendent. The recommendation will be released in the morning. #ColumbiaCountySchools — Columbia County Schools (@columbiak12) August 10, 2020

It’s not clear if this change is in response to a local spike in coronavirus cases.

Monday Columbia County reported 2,800 new coronavirus infections. An increase of 20 additional cases from the day before. The county’s positivity rate is nearly 33%, making it the 2nd highest in the state of Florida.

School goes back in session in Columbia County on August 24.