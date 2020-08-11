73ºF

Columbia County Schools might reverse position on mask policy

Lena Pringle, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – As Columbia County students and staff prepare to head back to school next week, the school board is considering the district’s mask policy.

Under current requirements, masks or face shields must be worn by all employees of the school, but are optional for students.

Last night on the school board’s social media page, it announced a new recommendation from the superintendent is coming this morning.

It’s not clear if this change is in response to a local spike in coronavirus cases.

Monday Columbia County reported 2,800 new coronavirus infections. An increase of 20 additional cases from the day before. The county’s positivity rate is nearly 33%, making it the 2nd highest in the state of Florida.

School goes back in session in Columbia County on August 24.

