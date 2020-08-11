Jacksonville police seek 21-year-old suspected in sex crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 21-year-old man suspected in a sex crime case.

Tablout Luvar Cottingham, 21, is wanted on suspicion of committing lewd battery, a felony offense, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Additional details about the case were not immediately released.

Cottingham is described as having distinctive body art, namely a prominent tattoo on his throat and upper chest that says “PAIN” along with multiple tattoos on his arms, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 21-year-old is known to frequent the areas near West 45th Street and Moncrief Road, Wilson Boulevard and Lane Avenue, and Melvin Road and Ricker Road, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cottingham is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.