Nassau County launches ‘wear a mask, be a hero’ contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At the time of this writing, Nassau County’s positivity rate for coronavirus is 4.6%. Public Health officials have noticed that infections are occurring in high numbers among extended family groups. The return to the classrooms when school reopens is likely to increase the chance of exposure among those living in multi-generational households.

NOTE: Time periods covered in any given FDOH data snapshot or "latest report" vary! All FDOH data for the pandemic are... Posted by Nassau EM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Nassau County Emergency Management has issued a challenge to ALL age groups to “Wear a Mask, Be a Hero!” and slow the spread of CoViD-19 in the county.

The challenge rules are simple:

Submit your unique short video (10 seconds or less) showing how you, your business, or organization are making a difference by wearing a mask ONLY the words “Wear a Mask, Be a Hero” will be accepted Include any Nassau County location, school, business, neighborhood, park, or beach spot. Get creative and capture the #NassauSafe spirit! No more than three people in a video E-mail videos to: EOC.PublicInfo@NassauFLEM.com By submitting your video you grant exclusive rights for its use to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

Be creative and challenge others, ages 3 to 103, help those who need it (young children, special needs, and technically challenged), and spread the word! “Wear a Mask, Be a Hero” videos submitted for the contest will be judged by our panel: Nassau County Sheriff, Bill Leeper; the Emergency Management Director, Greg Foster, and Emergency Operations Center PIO, Dave Richardson. We will announce winners each week, the number of winners will depend upon the number of videos we receive. Each winner will receive a #NassauSafe T-shirt that says, “Wear a Mask, Be a Hero.”