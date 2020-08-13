What happens if Duval student refuses to wear mask?

Dr. Diana Greene, the Duval County school superintendent, took time on Wednesday night to answer the questions of concerned parents whose children are preparing to head back to school.

The questions were being asked by members of the local Indian American community, and the Indo-US Chamber of Commerce of Northeast Florida hosted the virtual town hall.

One of the questions:

“If a student refuses to wear a mask or practice self-distance, what recourse should be taken?

Greene responded, “If they’re riding a bus we have shared with parents, they are required to wear a face mask. If they come to the bus stop and they don’t have one, all buses will be outfitted with additional face coverings, they will be given one. If a student refuses to wear one, a phone call will be made, the teacher should send them to the office, a phone call will be made with the parent.”

Greene explained that the student will not go back to class until they are wearing a facial covering. The district hopes to continue to avoid making it a punitive issue.

Other topics covered included concerns about transitioning from virtual learning back to brick-and-mortar, questions about electives for virtual students and whether students need to sign-in virtually for instruction at certain times.