Man found shot to death in Mixon Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Clemente Drive just after 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.

That man was hospitalized and died from his injuries, police said. They believe the victim was at the edge of the road when he was approached by the shooter, who fired numerous shots.

Several witnesses were detained for questioning but there was no information about the shooter.

Police asked anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.