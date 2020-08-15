JFRD: Apartment fire in Jacksonville’s Fairfax neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at an apartment structure in Jacksonville’s Fairfax neighborhood, Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the apartment on Melrose Avenue around 7:00 a.m. JFRD believes the flames broke out in or near the building’s detached garage. Multiple cars were destroyed in the blaze. A neighbor shared a video with News4Jax, showing that garage structre engulfed in flames. According to a resident, the main building has 4 apartments inside and is currently home to roughly 6 people. The fire department announced that Red Cross assistance has been requested following this incident, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, JFRD announced that the blaze was under control. The department says it is currently leading the investigation into the cause of the fire and is working to determine if the Fire Marshall needs to be called in.