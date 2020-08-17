83ºF

3 ways to spot a legitimate Census Bureau worker

Lauren Verno, Consumer investigative reporter

FILE - A census taker knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you receive an unexpected knock on the door in the next few days, it could be a U.S. Census Bureau worker making sure you’re counted.

First, it’s important to know that a Census Bureau worker will never ask for any sensitive information like your bank account number, and you do not have to pay to take the census.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says there are three ways to verify that a person is actually a Census Bureau worker.

  1. The census taker will present an ID badge.
  2. The census taker will have an official bag and electronic device with the Census Bureau logo.
  3. Census takers work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

And if you don’t want someone knocking on your door, the only way to prevent that is by filling out the census over the phone or online. It takes less than 10 minutes and all the information provided cannot be shared with anyone. To fill out the 2020 census online, click here.

