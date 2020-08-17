Another 3,300 Jacksonville seniors, residents with disabilities to receive $300

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be a second round of stimulus payments for Jacksonville seniors and residents with disabilities, the city announced Monday.

The city said phase two of the Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

As part of the program, the city will make a one-time payment of $300 to 3,000 to qualifying residents who are at least 72 years old or receive Social Security disability benefits.

Only applications submitted by phone or online will be accepted, and the payments will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must reside in Duval County.

Applicants must certify that they did not receive funds from the City’s VyStar Small Business Assistance Program; Employee Retention Loan Program; Mortgage, Rent and Utilities Relief Program; or the first round of the Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program

Applicants must either be at least 72 years old or receive Social Security disability benefits.

Applicants must have experienced either a reduction in income or an increase in expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants’ adjusted gross income did not exceed $30,000 in 2019.

Applicants may only receive one card per household.

Applicants must provide their birthdate and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

After the applications are reviewed for completeness and accuracy, payment cards will be mailed directly to homes. Those who receive a payment card will then need to call the customer service number provided with the card to activate it. Payment cards must be used like a credit card. Cash back from an ATM or a register is not available.

Those interested in participating in the program are strongly encouraged to create a MyJax account at myjax.custhelp.com and follow the link for the Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program” before applying. The same website and account will be used for the online application process.

While residents may create a MyJax account immediately, the application process will not begin until 8 a.m. Aug. 29. Residents may also call 904-255-8888 for assistance with their application over the phone starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 29.

During the first round of the program in June, all 3,300 spots were claimed in less than an hour after enrollment began.