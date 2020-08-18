On first day back, Putnam County teachers honor colleague who died of COVID-19

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County educator who died last week after contracting COVID-19 was honored by his peers Monday as teachers returned to school.

Elias Ramirez, an Army veteran and longtime educator, died at age 47 after contracting the novel coronavirus.

“As a faculty/staff we look forward to being cheerleaders for one another as well as for our students, parents, and community. As you all know, Mr. Ramirez was our biggest cheerleader and we look forward to the many opportunities to cheer!” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Teachers shared photos of Ramirez and said he was a friend and beloved educator.

Ramirez left behind five children and several grandchildren.

Teachers returned to campuses in the county Monday to begin four days of pre-planning leading up the start of school on Aug. 24.