Jacksonville’s animal control office looking into social media video showing animal cruelty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s animal control office is looking into a social media post involving alleged acts of animal cruelty.

The investigation began after someone saw the post and reported it to Jacksonville police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax it forwarded the information to animal control officers.

Videos, which News4Jax has chosen not to show on air or online, were posted on Instagram. One of the videos appears to show a puppy being stumped to death. Another shows what appears to be a hand dismembering a cat. News4Jax has also learned through tips that the person who posted that video may have also posted images of cats being set on fire.

Jacksonville police told News4Jax they received a complaint about that video and then alerted animal control. A spokesperson for the city released a written statement that reads: “ACPS (Animal Care and Protective Services) is aware of the video and has opened an investigation to determine if this occurred locally. Because it is an active investigation, no additional details or comment can be provided at this time.”

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said no matter where the videos were recorded, this is a major concern.

“I believe there is enough people looking and searching — trying to find a backdrop, landmark or something — to make a determination of where it is,” Jefferson said. “If they can determine where it is, they can hone on who is possibly responsible for it.”

In one of the Instagram posts, the person believed to be responsible for killing the animals writes: “you better get me to 2,000 followers on all accounts or I will make sure dogs and cats suffer. The clock is ticking young ones.”

Animal cruelty is a third-degree felony in Florida, punishable by up to a year in jail and fines up to $5,000.