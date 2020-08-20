Nassau County opens second round of relief grant applications for small businesses

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners will be opening round two of applications for small business grant assistance Friday morning.

This second round of the grant program has increased the grant award to $10,000 per applicant and expanded the eligibility requirements to allow for more participation.

Up to 220 qualifying small businesses -- in total for the first and second rounds -- can receive the maximum award of $10,000.

The county already received 75 applications in the first round that are being reviewed for eligibility, so there's room for at least 145 more.

Online applications will be available at https://www.nassaucountyfl.com/1039/Nassau-CARES starting at 8 a.m. on Friday. For an application to be considered for the second round, it must be received by the Nassau CARES office no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

To request application packets by email, send your request to cares@nassaucountyfl.com. To request application packets by U.S. Mail, please contact the Nassau CARES hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (904) 530-6800.

The new second-round eligibility requirements are:

Business has nineteen (19) or less employees or full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

Business has not received funds covered by insurance or reimbursement from the Federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP), or other local, state or federal sources in excess of $100,000 related to COVID-19.

Business has earned less than 2.0 million in gross annual income for 2019.

Business has been operating and can prove ongoing business operations since August 1, 2019 (1 year).

All other eligibility requirements are the same as previously announced for round one. For more information on eligibility requirements or where to pick up applications, click here.