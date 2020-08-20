Parents say they’re on edge for the first day of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Katrina Morgan might be more nervous about her kids’ first day of school than they are.

Her children are enrolled in Duval County Public Schools, but she told News4Jax, after several weeks of not receiving answers from the district, she’s trusting in divine intervention.

“I know that God’s got this, but it’s very challenging especially when I like to have all my ducks in a row. This is not working the way I would have liked for it to work. I guess that’s going to be standard for any parent right now-- not exactly what we anticipated,” she said.

Morgan said she hasn’t gotten through to Duval County Public Schools through the phone number on their website and that even parts of the website weren’t working for her.

“My number one concern right now is actually just the transportation because the phone number that’s on the Duval County public school’s website isn’t working. When you go to find a ride or find a bus or whatever it doesn’t go to where it’s supposed to go to. And it leads you back to the transportation page isn’t available and it’s been doing that since July.”

Morgan’s experience echoes the same concerns News4Jax has heard about from dozens of parents who have called the newsroom.