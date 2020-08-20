Target, Aldi recalling peaches linked to salmonella outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – ALDI and Target are recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier Wawona Packing Company due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, ALDI has removed the affected peaches from select ALDI stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Aldi items included in the recall:

Two-pound bags of Wawona Peaches, UPC 033383322001

Two-pound bags of organic peaches, UPC 849315000400

Loose bulk peaches

As of this week, 68 people from nine states have been infected with the strain of salmonella with illnesses starting between June 29 and Aug. 3, USA Today reports.

Target peach recall:

Peaches sold per pound: Target item number 267-03-4038 and UPC 492670340386

Peach sold "by the each": Target item number 266-03-0010 and UPC 204038000005

Two-pound bags of peaches: Target item number 266-03-0002 and UPC 033383322056

Two-pound bag organic peaches: Target item number 267-50-4044 and UPC 849315000400

White peach sold per pound: Target item number 267-03-4405 and UPC 492670344056.

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund, ALDI said.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.