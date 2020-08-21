Camden County K-9 retires after impressive career

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – It was a bittersweet day for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Teams on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said goodbye to K-9 Denny, who retired after serving the citizens of Georgia for more than six years.

K-9 Denny retired with a long list of incredible accomplishments. He has been called on to protect the Dalai Lama, four presidents, two vice presidents, the Super Bowl, Atlanta Motor Speedway, airports, numerous VIPs and the Georgia Dome.

K-9 Denny also protected the community in Camden County. He helped with an explosive sweep before a large event, responded to bomb threats and more. K-9 Denny has also sniffed out weapons that were hidden or thrown during pursuits.

K-9 Denny also found the largest buried cache of explosives in Georgia history.

K-9 Denny is now retired and will live out the rest of his life with Sgt. Avedisian as a family member.

“K-9 Denny, you are 10-7\10-42. Enjoy your retirement,” a post by the sheriff’s office said. The post included a video of K-9 Denny’s retirement announcement and photos of his career highlights.

Good boy, K-9 Denny! We wish you a long and happy retirement!