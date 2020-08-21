Kingsland community remembers former school resource officer who died after battle with COVID-19

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland community came together Thursday to celebrate the life of a beloved former school resource officer who died after battling COVID-19.

Anthony McGrew, 51, was honored by friends and family following his death.

Dozens of community members paid their respects during a celebration of life ceremony inside the football stadium at Camden County High School, where McGrew worked as a school resource officer for 12 years. Loved ones said he had recently worked at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

“I honestly didn’t realize he touched so many people in the community,” said William Wilkins, McGrew’s son.

RIGHT NOW: Community members gather to celebrate the life of former Kingsland PD School Resource Officer, Anthony McGrew, who died from COVID-19. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/qd2iokw2io — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) August 20, 2020

During Thursday’s memorial, former colleagues, family members and community members spoke highly of the father, husband and Navy veteran.

“It’s a testament for how much he cared about people,” said Sgt. James Flowers, with the Kingsland Police Department.

Flowers took over McGrew’s position as school resource officer in 2018. He described McGrew as his mentor and best friend.

“He taught me everything there was to know about being an SRO,” Flowers said. “One thing you know about being here with students is they don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care, and that’s something he taught me.”

Flowers said McGrew was all about faith, family and football, and his legacy will live on.

Community members echoed those sentiments, saying the loss of McGrew is devastating for them, but his memory will never be forgotten.

“He did more than just enforce laws. He was more of a father figure to the kids at the school,” said Capt. Brian Aligood, with the Kingsland Police Department.

Loved ones remembered McGrew as a selfless gentle giant who loved everyone.

“He was an excellent sheepdog for our school,” said Kingsland Mayor Grayson Day.

Family members said McGrew contracted COVID-19 while he was with family in Lousiana. Roughly two weeks later, he died on Saturday, they said.

Wilkins, a Marine stationed in Pennsylvania, said his father’s death seemed unreal.

“He lived a good life, so we’re just hoping he didn’t feel alone in his last hour,” Wilkins said.

He shared with News4Jax what he will miss most about his father.

“I think getting in the car with him and him saying, ‘Hey, buster, where we going?‘” Wilkins said. “That was my favorite thing.”

Wilkins said holidays won’t be the same without his father, but his memory of McGrew will live forever.

McGrew’s son wants to remind others to take the coronavirus seriously to keep others from losing their loved ones.

According to an obituary on Tribune & Georgian, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Service Chapel in Baton Rouge. Burial will follow in St. Peters Baptist Church Cemetery in Erwinville, Louisiana.