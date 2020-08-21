Putnam school board grants emergency powers to superintendent amid pandemic

PALATKA, Fla. – The Putnam County School District’s board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night that grants Superintendent Rick Surrency broad emergency powers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Putnam County School Board finds that the current state of emergency requires that the Superintendent be granted greater flexibility to respond quickly and appropriately to the evolving crisis,” the measure said.

The resolution is set to expire the same time as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order declaring a State of Emergency for COVID-19. It also compels the superintendent to keep the board informed about how he’s using the emergency power.

Under the resolution, the superintendent can waive any board policy or rule if he deems it necessary to respond to the pandemic.

The resolution also grants Surrency “authority to take any lawful actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, to provide for the health and safety of students and employees, or to respond to direction from appropriate health and government authorities.”

The measure allows the superintendent to take a broad range of actions including:

Adjusting the curriculum;

Adjusting employee work schedules and assignments;

Modifying the school calendar;

Adjusting the delivery of school-provided meals;

Limiting access to property that is district-owned or controlled by the board;

Applying to any governmental body for financial or other aid as may be available;

Determining which employees are essential; and

Determining which employees may work from home.

Surrency also has the authority to enter into contracts for any dollar amount without board approval, although it states that contracts must be “necessary for the purchase of materials, equipment, supplies, or services for sanitation, cleaning, technology, or other needs directly related to the COVID-19, emergency situation.”

The resolution took immediate effect Tuesday night.