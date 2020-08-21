Resident concerned after license plate readers popping up in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Have you seen LED displays with cameras on them while driving in Clay County?

A Middleburg man said one was near his home for nearly two months.

In cell phone video, Kevin Conner can be heard saying, “Just documenting this one out here a few weeks ago.”

Conner said the LED road sign, equipped with license plate readers, was near his home on College Road for nearly two months. Conner said he spoke to a Clay County Sheriff’s Ofice Public Service Aide about the technology.

“I asked what the purpose is and he said this is mainly for tracking stolen vehicles. I asked how long does it keep the data, and he said we keep it 20 days. And to me that really doesn’t square up, why are you keeping data 20 days?” Conner said.

News4Jax asked that exact question to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and after speaking with several people within the agency, a spokesperson for the office offered no explanation to that question but did say the technology is part of the agency’s C3 program.

A search shows “C3 POLICING” is counter criminal continuum policing, a variation of counter-insurgency strategies used by the U.S. military and adapted for use by civilian law enforcement agencies.

The spokesperson for the office said the agency has had the technology for years.

“I have very serious privacy concerns,” Conner said. “I would like to know the purpose, why do you keep the data for 20 days, why are you not being transparent and letting us know the determining factors on where you put these readers and why. Why aren’t you being fully transparent? Why was it outside my neighborhood for two months? That’s what it feels like (Big Brother) and it reinforces that idea when there is not transparency coming from the agencies setting them out there.”

News4Jax reached out to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to see if they use the technology.

Chuck Mulligan, a spokesperson for that agency, says they are the most effective crime-fighting tools he’s experienced, and they’ve had the technology for years as well.

Mulligan previously told News4Jax, LPRs are helping deputies solve major crimes and ultimately leading to the arrests of homicide suspects and sex predators.

Mulligan said LPRs read the tags of cars and compare them to a national crime database.

He said privacy is not a concern, because the readers only run tags, not drivers’ personal information.