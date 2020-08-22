Clay County set to kick off school year: ‘We all need to work together’

Students in Clay County will kick off a new school year on Tuesday.

Parents had four options to choose from: Brick-and-Mortar, Clay Virtual Academy, OneClay Online or blended learning.

School Board Member Mary Bolla joined us Saturday on The Morning Show and said there will be several safety measures in place on the bus and in the classrooms, including mask requirements and social distancing where it is possible.

“We all need to work together to make this work so that we are helping each other, we are assisting each other and understanding why we’re doing certain things, how we’re doing everything and following the procedures so as the school year progresses it doesn’t feel so uncertain but more the norm so that children can feel safe and secure and can do their best in school and continue to learn,” said Bolla.

For more from Bolla’s interview, press the play button above.