JSO investigating after juvenile was shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a hospital Friday night around 9:30, where a juvenile victim was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. At this point, detectives say there is no suspect information available.

JSO’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading an investigation into the late-night shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact JSO either by phone at (904- 630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).