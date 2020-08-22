New suspect sketch released in 2011 deadly St. Johns County hit-and-run

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County deputies released a new composite sketch for the possible suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash. It’s an updated sketch from 2011.

Investigators believe the man hit and killed 23-year-old Bryan Wrigley while he was riding his bike in St. Johns County.

“Until I meet you and you own up to what you’ve done, my forgiveness cannot start. I’ve got to know who I’m forgiving,” said mother Mandy Wrigley.

The same witness that was interviewed back in 2011 recently spoke with detectives again, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Advancements in technology have improved the sketch making it seem more life-like.

Bryan Wrigley’s mother feels the new sketch will give people a better idea of who the suspect is.

“I’m looking at the face of my son’s killer,” she said.

A driver hit Wrigley while he was riding his bike on County Road 214 in St. Johns County.

Mandy Wrigley says a new detective was assigned to her son’s case two months ago.

“[The witness] says that he could probably pick this person out in a lineup and that was back in 2011 and he’s still confident that he can,” Mandy Wrigley said.

The owner of FaceLogics, the company that creates the composites, says the sketch is an updated and improved version of the sketch from 2011.

“It looks so much more life-like. Which has a better chance of looking like the suspect,” said Vinnie Russo.

A witnessed described the suspect to be between 17 and 22 years old.

They were believed to be driving a truck, possibly a 2001 to 2003 Blue Ford Ranger XLT Pickup.

Russo says having a composite sketch and a vehicle description can better the chances of tracking down a suspect.

“He’s out walking around. He’s with his family. His mother and father are enjoying time spent with him, but I can’t spend time with Bryan because of his careless act of hitting someone,” Mandy Wrigley said.

Wrigley says she’s hoping this new sketch will help put her son’s killer behind bars.

If you recognize the man in the composite sketch you are asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.

Bryan Wrigley’s mother says she’s offering an additional $5,000.